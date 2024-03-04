UAE

Emergencies

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

KT-Network

Sports

Entertainment

Primer

Flashback

Columns

Track Notes

Big Numbers

Daily Updates

Videos

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

City Times

WKND

BTR

India

Italy

COP 28 UAE

Germany

Turkiye

Back To School

Eid-Al-Adha

Georgia

It’s Summer Time

Leading Universities

Getex

Higher Education

Cookbook

KT Events

India Real Estate Show

KT Desert Drive

New Age Finance & Accounting Summit

UniExpo

Digital Health Forum

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE National Ski Team to undergo developmental training at Swiss camp

The skiers are preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
The UAE skiing team in Davos, Switzerland. - Supplied photo
The UAE skiing team in Davos, Switzerland. - Supplied photo

Published: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 6:55 PM

Last updated: Mon 4 Mar 2024, 6:56 PM

Under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and in partnership with the Swiss Tourism Council, the UAE national ski team arrived in Davos for a special training camp.

The teamwill participate in the developmental camp for skiing during March 1st to 8th.

This camp is part of the advanced training program for the team, in preparation for participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.

The skiers have undergone a series of qualifying training sessions in Ski Dubai at an advanced level in both slalom and freestyle skiing.


More news from Sports