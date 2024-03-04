UAE National Ski Team to undergo developmental training at Swiss camp

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Under the supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and in partnership with the Swiss Tourism Council, the UAE national ski team arrived in Davos for a special training camp.
The teamwill participate in the developmental camp for skiing during March 1st to 8th.
This camp is part of the advanced training program for the team, in preparation for participation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy.
The skiers have undergone a series of qualifying training sessions in Ski Dubai at an advanced level in both slalom and freestyle skiing.
