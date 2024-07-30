UAE National golf squad bound for competitive training camp in Morocco

The UAE Team plus officials leaving for their Summer Camp in Morocco. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:02 PM

Teaming up once again with the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, the UAE National Squad members are set to embark on a journey to Morocco for an intensive three-week training camp. This camp is designed to get the players in top form for the upcoming 2024-25 golf season.

Twenty UAE players covering five different teams (Ladies, Men’s, 18 & Under, 15 & Under, and 13 & Under) will join forces with the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, Golf Saudi, Lebanon Golf Federation, and Kuwait Golf Federation for a training camp focused on competition, high-performance development, testing, and team building.

Since the 2022 Arab alliance partnership between the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the Royal Moroccan Golf Federation, the federations have hosted yearly training camps at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam Golf Club.

Joining the camp this year, Golf Saudi, Lebanon Golf Federation, and Kuwait Golf Federation will also be sending players to take full advantage of the club’s state-of-the-art driving range, short game, and practice facilities, and two 18-hole championship courses that are rated amongst the best in the region.

The EGF has sent the UAE National Team coaches and additional high-level biomechanics and fitness performance coaches from South Africa and Great Britain who have put together a detailed training camp that will focus on player development and competition.

These coaches will test and measure all aspects of the players' golf game while creating a competitive atmosphere between the federations.

“We are pushing the best out of our players and coaches,” said General Abdallah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation.

“Over the next three weeks, we will put our team to the test, and we will see how our players match up with other programs in the Arab Golf Federation. The Moroccan players have always led the way in being the top performers in Arab golf.

“By having this opportunity to train and compete against our brothers and sisters we will not only create a fun competitive atmosphere but also, we will find out the areas that we need to improve on as coaches and players,” Alhashmi added.

“I want to thank the Moroccan Golf Federation which has welcomed the EGF with open arms.”