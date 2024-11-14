UAE National Day celebration: From Ski Dubai to Val Thorens - Emirati skiers take on the Alps

Photo: File

Twelve-member Emirati team will embark on an adventurous trip to the snowy peaks of the Val Thorens region in France on December 2 to celebrate National Day. The skiers will take on the Alps and raise the UAE flag at over 3,000 metres above sea level.

This came as UAE Skiers launched the National Skiing Talents initiative on Thursday, November 14, to discover and promote Emirati skiers.

The preparation for the trip has been underway for more than six months, involving meticulous planning, reservations, marketing, and technical training. "A dedicated team of photographers will be on hand to capture this significant event, documenting the journey of these aspiring athletes as they face the challenges of skiing at high altitudes," he added.

"This initiative aims to nurture local skiing talents and provide a robust training environment beyond the familiar slopes of Ski Dubai," emphasised Ibrahim. "The rigorous training sessions are designed to prepare these athletes to represent the UAE on international platforms with the utmost readiness."

He pointed out that the selected team has undergone intensive training, marking this adventure as both a sporting and cultural achievement that embodies the spirit of challenge and creativity among Emirati youth.

The selection process of participants for National Skiing Talents includes assessing their skills at Ski Dubai

"Those who showcased a professional level of skiing qualified for the trip, while others will have the opportunity to train and improve," explained Ibrahim Ali Khadem, partner and founder of UAE Skiers to Khaleej Times. The focus is mainly on adults aged 18 and above; however, younger talents may also be considered if they demonstrate the necessary readiness and capability. "We launched this initiative in conjunction with the UAE National Day to highlight our national aspirations and the strategic role of the General Authority of Sports in fostering Emirati talents across various sports," Mr Mohammed Khadem, Director of UAE Skiers said. UAE Skiers’ inaugural trip took place in 2013, when the UAE flag was raised at Sölden in Austria, standing at 3,340 metres. This initiative has since grown, with trips to the Matterhorn summit in Switzerland and the Bouclet summit in France. ALSO READ: UAE's National Day celebrations to be called Eid Al Etihad