UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wins 2 more gold medals at 20th Asian Games

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team won two gold medals and a bronze at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday, October 2, taking its tally to eight medals — five golds, two silvers, and a bronze.

The UAE currently has seven gold medals at the ongoing multi-sport event, making it their best ever performance in the Asian Games history. Their previous best was five gold medals which they achieved at the 2022 Asian Games in China.

Mahdi Al Awlaqi claimed gold in the men’s 77kg category after defeating Jordan’s Mahmoud Jabr in the final. Meanwhile, Amaar Al Hosani secured bronze in the men’s 94kg division.

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Asma Al Hosani retained her women’s 52kg title with victory over South Korea’s Eonju Im. She had made history at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou by becoming the first Emirati woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in martial arts.

The national jiu-jitsu team on October 1 also secured three gold medals and two silvers, with Khaled Al Shehhi, Ahmed Andeez and Balqees Abdulla claiming titles.