UAE hopeful of a good performance in ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024

Esha Oza will lead the UAE team in the inaugural ACC Women's Premier Cup 2024.

The UAE’s 14-member women’s squad will be looking to deliver on their potential when they compete in the inaugural ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024 which begins on Saturday, February 10, in Malaysia.

The tournament is part of the qualification pathway for the 2024 Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup where the top two teams will qualify for the ninth edition of the tournament which will be contested by six teams.

The UAE team is led by the experienced Esha Oza who holds the record of the highest score by a UAE international in limited-overs cricket and is also the fastest player to reach 1,000 T20I runs in WT20Is.

She reached the record when she scored 115 against Qatar at the ACC Women's Championship 2022.

In January 2023, Esha Oza was named the ICC Women's Associate Player of the Year for 2022.

UAE are placed in Group B along with China, Japan and Oman. take on China in their opening match which will be played on Saturday.

UAE plays Oman on February 11 and Japan on February 13. The top two teams from each of the four pools will play the quarter-finals on 14 February. The semi-finals will be held on February 16 the tournament final has been scheduled for 18 February.

UAE squad:

Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Heena Hotchandhani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Swarup Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support staff: Subha Venkataraman (manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Zahirah Filzah (physiotherapist).

UAE Schedule

ACC Women’s Premier Cup 2024

10 February – UAE vs China

11 February – UAE vs Oman

13 February – UAE vs Japan

14 February – Quarter-Finals

16 February – Semi-Finals

18 February – Final

