UAE Golf Clubs take major honors at 2023 World Golf Awards hosted in Abu Dhabi

The World Golf Awards, the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in golf tourism – has revealed this year’s best golf organisations at its 10th annual Gala Ceremony in Abu Dhabi.
The Australian golfing legend-turned-designer Greg Norman was named ‘Golf Course Designer of the Year’, while Serapong Course at Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club emerged victorious by taking the coveted title of ‘World’s Best Golf Course’.
The UAE and Middle East impressed with a very strong showing in collecting trophies.
The Els Club, Dubai received arguably the top award for the region with the ‘Best Golf Course in the Middle East’ award.
Tom Rourke, General Manager of The Els Club managed by Troon Golf, Dubai, said at the ceremony: “We are delighted to win this prestigious award that has been voted on by the global golf industry, media and relevant stakeholders.
“This has been a massive team effort and is a genuine recognition of everyone’s hard work at The Els Club, Dubai Sports City.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this Award of the ‘Best Golf Course in the Middle East’ and will share it with our ownership Dubai Sports City and Ernie Els who created this timeless masterpiece,” Rourke added.
Other award winners from the UAE were the Address Montgomerie, Dubai, which was adjudged ‘Best Golf Destination in the Middle East,’ while Desert Gate, The Track – Meydan, Dubai, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, Destination Management, Connect World Golf, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa and Dubai Hills Golf Club all picked up prizes.
Portugal was named ‘World’s Best Golf Destination’, and The Algarve’s Quinta do Lago – South Course claimed ‘Europe’s Best Golf Course’. Dunas Golf Course, Terras da Comporta collected two best newcomer categories - ‘Europe’s Best New Golf Course’ and ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’.
This year’s edition of the World Golf Awards proved a global gathering of the golf industry, with pioneers and golf figureheads travelling from across the world to attend.
The prize-giving ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotel Yas Island marked the climax of a golf itinerary which included the World Golf Awards Classic played at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, the first true links course in the Middle East.
Chris Frost, Managing Director, of World Golf Awards, said, “Abu Dhabi has proven to be a world-class destination for what has been a magnificent gathering of the global golf tourism industry to mark our 10th anniversary of recognizing excellence in golf tourism.
“We have had the privilege of recognising the leading golf courses, hotels, resorts, designers and tour operators from across the world and my congratulations to each of them.”
The results follow a year-long search for the world’s favourite golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by golf industry professionals, the media and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.
Leading Awards
Middle East’s Best Golf Course The Els Club, Dubai.
Middle East’s Best Golf Hotel – Address Montgomerie, Dubai.
Middle East’s Best Golf Destination – Dubai.
Middle East’s Best Golf Tour Operator – Desert Gate.
Middle East’s Best Nine-Hole Golf Course – The Track, Meydan, Dubai.
UAE’s Best Golf Course – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi.
UAE’s Best Golf Hotel – Radisson Blu, Yas Island.
UAE’s Best In-bound Golf Tour Operator – Etihad Airways, Destination Management.
UAE’s Best Out-bound Golf Tour Operator – Connect World Golf.
UAE’s Best New Golf Course – Yas Acres Golf & Country Club.
Abu Dhabi’s Best Golf Course – Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.
Abu Dhabi’s Best Golf Hotel – The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa.
Dubai’s Best Golf Course - Dubai Hills Golf Club.
Other Regional Awards
Bahrain
Best Golf Course – Royal Golf Club – Montgomerie Course.
Best Golf Hotel – The Ritz Carlton, Bahrain Hotel & Spa.
Oman
Best Golf Course – Al Mouj Golf Course.
Best Hotel – The Chedi.
Saudi Arabia.
Best Golf Course – Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
Best Hotel – Nofa Resorts.
Golf Business of the Year
Performance 54
