UAE to fly fans to Doha ahead of World Cup qualifier match against Oman

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) on Saturday (October 4) announced that it will provide five private planes to transport Emirati fans to Doha for the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Oman.

The UAE national team, 'Whites', will face Oman in the Asian playoff qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on October 11 at Hamad bin Jassim Stadium in Al Sadd Club.

Registration for fans wishing to travel on the special flights will open online through the UAEFA’s official platforms, subject to specific terms and conditions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Ticket distribution will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha from 5pm to 10pm on October 9, 10, and 11, or until all tickets are claimed. Fans must present their Emirates ID, and each person will receive one ticket only.

Earlier, Ajman's Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi secured a private plane to transport UAE fans to Doha in Qatar.

These efforts come as part of the community campaign titled "A Homeland's Dream" launched by the UAE Football Association to support the 'Whites' in their journey to the Asian play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAE Football Association added that the Football Association has formed various work teams to serve all Emirati fans in Doha, whether at the airport, border crossings, or at the stadium.

He stressed that the Football Association has also secured transportation from the airport to the stadium and back, along with providing appropriate meals and distributing souvenirs and promotional tools.