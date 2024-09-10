UAE eye fifth consecutive jiu-jitsu world championship title

Mainly packed stadia, iconic venues and the feelgood factor derived from the Olympics that came before them turned the Paralympics into a festival of sport
The UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu national team will aim for a fifth consecutive Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title as they prepare for the 29th edition of the event.
Organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship will be hosted in Greece from October 24 to November 3.
This year’s championship will follow a combined format for both adults and youth, with the para and adult athletes competing from October 24 to 28, followed by the under-21, under-18, and under-16 categories from October 29 to November 3.
The UAE national team entered an intensive training camp on September 5, featuring 37 athletes alongside 20 athletes from Brazil. This will provide the athletes with the opportunity to test their skills against competitors who follow different training methods.
The camp includes three daily sessions, comprising two jiu-jitsu practice sessions focusing on technical and strategic skills, as well as a physical training session aimed at enhancing the athletes’ fitness to prepare them for the most challenging competitions.
Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is committed to providing extensive support to the national team across all categories, ensuring the athletes are fully prepared physically and mentally to participate in the most prestigious championships on the continental and global jiu-jitsu calendar.
“The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is a true test for our athletes, who give their all to make a strong impression in the competitions, perform well against the world’s elite athletes, and reinforce the UAE’s leadership on the international Jiu-Jitsu stage.
“The national team has an outstanding record at the Championship, having won the title in the last four editions. They approach this championship with intense focus and strong determination to defend their title.”
Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The championship in Greece will bring together some of the strongest teams, all aiming to achieve top positions. The training camp that our team is currently participating in offers a comprehensive training environment, overseen by the best coaches and technical staff, ensuring that our athletes reach peak performance and the required levels of readiness.”
Al Menhali emphasised that the training camp is a critical phase in preparing athletes at all levels, particularly in enhancing physical fitness and refining technical skills. He highlighted its importance in fostering team spirit and improving athletes’ tactical awareness, enabling the analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of both our team members and their competitors.
Last year, UAE outperformed more than 40 teams at the championship held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, securing the top position with 14 medals — eight gold, four silver, and two bronze.
The youth team (Under-21, Under-18, and under-16) also retained the title for the fourth consecutive year in Kazakhstan, winning 46 medals — 15 gold, 12 silver, and 19 bronze.
Shamma Al Kalbani, who won the gold medal in the 63 kg weight category last year, is confident of winning again in Greece.
“I look forward to participating in the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and winning another gold medal. Over the past few weeks, I have focused on mastering new skills to surprise my competitors," Al Kalbani said.
"I have also reviewed videos of previous matches with my coaches to improve my techniques. I will aim to finish the fights quickly and secure submissions.”
