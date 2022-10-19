UAE: Emirati karting champion first Arab to make it to Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting World finals

Rashid will spend the last week of October with 5 other young contenders at the Scuderia Ferrari and will also tackle simulator sessions

Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 8:07 AM

One month ahead of Abu Dhabi's Formula 1 Grand Prix, the UAE's international karting champion Rashid Al Dhaheri, has become the first Arab driver to reach the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Scouting World Finals.

The 2022 edition of the FDA Scouting World Finals is the pinnacle for all young race drivers, with the last stage taking place at Ferrari's headquarters in Via Enzo Ferrari at Maranello, Italy.

The winner of the Scouting World Finals will join the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy, the world's oldest and most well-known Formula 1 academy. Drivers who have come through the academy include the latest superstar, the never forgotten Jules Bianchi, Charles Leclerc, but also Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, and Guanyu Zhou.

Al Dhaheri will spend the last week of October with five other young contenders at the Scuderia Ferrari, the division of Ferrari's automobile company concerned with racing. He will be analysed, checked, and assessed by numerous Ferrari specialists in a series of tests to evaluate his physical and attitudinal abilities as well as his mental suitability for a rigorous life in racing, both on and off track.

The young Emirati champion, Al Dhaheri, will also tackle simulator sessions and take part in tests at the famous Fiorano track – Ferrari's home racetrack – at the wheel of a Formula 4 racing car. At the end of the week, the Ferrari experts will decide who will be allowed to join FDA and start a tough program which has one goal: racing for the Prancing Horse in Formula 1.

The Emirati's outstanding international racing career, winning multiple Karting Championships in several engine classes, has led to this amazing opportunity and is a boost for all Arab youth. It confirms the potential of the region and that hard work, dedication and passion can make your dreams come true. Everything is possible.

ALSO READ:

ismail@khaleejtimes.com