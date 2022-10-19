UAE: Emirati karting champion first Arab to make it to Ferrari Driver Academy Scouting World finals

Maqsooma, a class 6 student, faces the balls and hits them out of the park
One month ahead of Abu Dhabi's Formula 1 Grand Prix, the UAE's international karting champion Rashid Al Dhaheri, has become the first Arab driver to reach the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Scouting World Finals.
The 2022 edition of the FDA Scouting World Finals is the pinnacle for all young race drivers, with the last stage taking place at Ferrari's headquarters in Via Enzo Ferrari at Maranello, Italy.
The winner of the Scouting World Finals will join the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy, the world's oldest and most well-known Formula 1 academy. Drivers who have come through the academy include the latest superstar, the never forgotten Jules Bianchi, Charles Leclerc, but also Sergio Perez, Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, and Guanyu Zhou.
Al Dhaheri will spend the last week of October with five other young contenders at the Scuderia Ferrari, the division of Ferrari's automobile company concerned with racing. He will be analysed, checked, and assessed by numerous Ferrari specialists in a series of tests to evaluate his physical and attitudinal abilities as well as his mental suitability for a rigorous life in racing, both on and off track.
The young Emirati champion, Al Dhaheri, will also tackle simulator sessions and take part in tests at the famous Fiorano track – Ferrari's home racetrack – at the wheel of a Formula 4 racing car. At the end of the week, the Ferrari experts will decide who will be allowed to join FDA and start a tough program which has one goal: racing for the Prancing Horse in Formula 1.
The Emirati's outstanding international racing career, winning multiple Karting Championships in several engine classes, has led to this amazing opportunity and is a boost for all Arab youth. It confirms the potential of the region and that hard work, dedication and passion can make your dreams come true. Everything is possible.
ALSO READ:
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
Maqsooma, a class 6 student, faces the balls and hits them out of the park
They begin against the Netherlands on Sunday in Geelong and much will depend on their batting, led by opener Muhammad Waseem and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan
Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls after Sri Lanka could only manage 65-9
The City manager has warned his players they face defeat if they are as “soft” as they have been in recent encounters with their rivals
London-based Graham Budd Auctions said that it anticipates the ball to sell for £2.5-£3 million (up to $3.4 million)
Heading into the Champions Day meeting are some of the flat’s biggest performers of the year including Shadwell Racing’s unbeaten Baaeed
The 22-year-old has scored 52 goals in 182 games since being handed his debut by Pep Guardiola in 2017
For every kilometre run, Vedanta, the title sponsors of the event, is pledging a nutritious meal to a child in need