UAE: Emirati boxer makes history, wins first Champion Series fight

Fahad Al Bloushi defeats Georgian opponent Iraki Shariashvili by unanimous decision

UAE boxer Fahad Al Bloushi wins against Irakli Shariashvili in the inaugural Champion Series held at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Matchroom Boxing

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:18 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:19 PM

Emirati super-flyweight, Fahad Al Bloushi, made history by securing the first win of the inaugural Champion Series held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Al Bloushi dominated all six rounds to defeat Georgian opponent Iraki Shariashvili by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55).

“I feel on cloud nine,” said Al Bloushi, who adorned black and gold shorts emblazoned with the UAE flag.

“When I walked out and saw all the fans, I was surprised. Usually for the first fight of the night, the crowd is smaller, but the crowd here was so loud and calling my name. I feel like a superstar just now.”

Fahad Al Bloushi throws a punch at Irakli Shariashvili. Photo: Matchroom Boxing

The local boxer extended his record to 11 wins from 12 fights.

“I made my mum proud, my dad proud, the whole country proud. Putting that statement out to the whole country means a lot to me because this is my hometown; it gave me everything and I’m just trying to give that same thing back. This win is for the whole UAE – all seven emirates.”

Photo: Matchroom Boxing

Al Bloushi’s memorable victory came in the first fight of the night, which is set to culminate in Abu Dhabi’s first world title fight, between WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.

The inaugural series is part of the landmark new partnership between Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi).