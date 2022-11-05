UAE: Emirati boxer makes history, wins first Champion Series fight

Ramirez, a former WBO super middleweight, is confident he can floor Bivol and claim his WBA belt
Emirati super-flyweight, Fahad Al Bloushi, made history by securing the first win of the inaugural Champion Series held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
Al Bloushi dominated all six rounds to defeat Georgian opponent Iraki Shariashvili by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55).
“I feel on cloud nine,” said Al Bloushi, who adorned black and gold shorts emblazoned with the UAE flag.
“When I walked out and saw all the fans, I was surprised. Usually for the first fight of the night, the crowd is smaller, but the crowd here was so loud and calling my name. I feel like a superstar just now.”
The local boxer extended his record to 11 wins from 12 fights.
“I made my mum proud, my dad proud, the whole country proud. Putting that statement out to the whole country means a lot to me because this is my hometown; it gave me everything and I’m just trying to give that same thing back. This win is for the whole UAE – all seven emirates.”
Al Bloushi’s memorable victory came in the first fight of the night, which is set to culminate in Abu Dhabi’s first world title fight, between WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez.
The inaugural series is part of the landmark new partnership between Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi).
The first of 21 race days that will be held at the UAE’s flagship racecourse this season has attracted a strong entry from horse connections and features some of the best jockeys in the world
The winners and runners-ups enthralled the capacity crowd with exciting skills
And Farokh Engineer still believes Babar Azam is the right man to lead them going ahead
New Zealand go up against the Irish, while defending champions Australia take on Afghanistan
He has grown leaps and bounds and improved his batting and now is Pakistan’s leading all-rounder
About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come during the month-long tournament with ticket sales approaching 3 million for the 64 games
Pakistan had posted 185-9 but the target was revised to 142 in 14 overs according to the D/L method, after rain had stopped play