UAE drawn along with Bahrain, Qatar for Gulf Cup

Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil
UAE coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena said there are no weak and strong teams in football and added that they will approach every match in the same manner.
The draw for the 2023 Gulf Cup was held in Basra, Iraq, the hosts for the tournament, and the UAE were drawn alongside defending champions Bahrain, Asian Cup winners Qatar and Kuwait in Group B. Group A consists of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen. The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 6 to 19 across three venues in Basra — Basra International Stadium, Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium and Al-Fayhaa Stadium.
The UAE, who had won the Gulf Cup twice in 2007 and 2013, take on Bahrain in their opening game on January 7.
“We respect all the teams,” Arruabarrena said.
“All the teams have the desire and the ambition to compete for the title, regardless of their history in the tournament or the position they now occupy in the international classification. There is no weak or strong team. Every team will be in Iraq to compete for the title, so we will deal with all matches with the same importance and care to ensure that we can all the way to the final of the tournament,“ he added.
The UAE, who had finished runners-up on four occasions — 1986, 1988, 1994 and 2018 — are scheduled to hold a camp in Abu Dhabi next month during which they will play friendlies against World Cup-bound Argentina and Kazakhstan. The UAE face Argentina on November 16 and Kazakhstan on November 19.
They will then undergo a 10-day training camp in late December in the run-up to the Gulf Cup.
Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil
The Dubai-based Indian businessman organised a special screening of the match at his residence for a group of family friends from India and Pakistan
He defeats Brazil's Charles Oliveira to fill the vacant title as Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against two-time former champion T.J. Dillasha
The workshop will be attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders on Sunday
Erling Haaland hits double for Manchester City
It’s not just another match, it is ‘The Match’
The neighbours meet on Sunday at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground and with cricket administrators of the countries bickering behind the scenes
The former Pakistan all-rounder said his heart and mind wants Pakistan to win but feels India are slight favourites because of the experience of playing and winning in Australia