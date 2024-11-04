Debutant Oliver van Lelyveld leads Boy's Gross Division at BSME Golf Open

First round leader of the BSME Golf Open, Oliver van Lelyveld (Compass Int School, Qatar) shot 70 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Oliver van Lelyveld of Compass International School in Qatar made an impressive UAE debut when he grabbed the lead in the Boy's Gross Division after round one of the 8th British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open on Monday.

The 18-year-old Dutch player posted an impressive two-under-par 70, finishing one stroke ahead of Oscar Craig from GEMS FirstPoint School at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai.

The 36-hole event has attracted players from 18 schools in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai.

Van Lelyveld, a member of Doha Golf Club has a handicap of +1.3.

“It is the first time I have played the course at Arabian Ranches and I had no practice round," he told Khaleej Times. "It is also the first time I am playing in this tournament.

“I had a mixed round. I birdied hole 2 and struggled on holes 4 – 6, going three over – two over for the round standing on tee 7. I made a par on hole 7 and then birdied four holes in a row. I just missed my eagle on 13 and had a settle for a birdie,” Oliver added.

“I then bogeyed hole 14 and parred the next three holes - and then birdied the final hole with a 40-footer on the home green.”

“I enjoyed the day and I like the golf course. I’m looking forward to Tuesday’s second round,” said Oliver

The tournament is sponsored by NALA Education, The Brain & Performance Centre, Dubai and OG Sports.

The leaders tee off on Tuesday at 1.10 pm.

Round 1 Scores

Gross

Boy’s Div A

van Lelyveld (Compass International School, Qatar) 70.

Boy’s Div B

Richardson Jolley (Cranleigh, Abu Dhabi) 83.

Routbard (Cranleigh, Abu Dhabi) 83.

Girl’s Div