UAE captain goes past 2,000-run mark in T20 International

Muhammad Waseem is the third fastest to reach this milestone in T20Is

Photo: UAE Cricket Official/X
Photo: UAE Cricket Official/X

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 12:02 PM

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem went past 2,000 runs during the team's winning match with Namibia in T20 International. His current tally is 2,066 runs in 54 T20Is.

Waseem is the third fastest to reach this milestone in T20Is behind Pakistan's Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.


UAE beat Namibia by 40 runs in their opening match of the T20 tri-series in Windhoek on Sunday.

Waseem scored an unbeaten 89 off 50 balls as the UAE made 245 for two, their highest score in T20 internationals.

