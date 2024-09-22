E-Paper

UAE beat Lebanon in AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The match was held yesterday at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait

By WAM

Photo: AFC
Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:16 AM

UAE national youth football team opened its journey in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group C by defeating its Lebanese counterpart 3-2.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The match was held on Saturday, September 21 at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait.

Eid Al Hammadi, Ghaith Bader and Anthony Khayat scored for the UAE.

