  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 07, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 16, 1447 | Fajr 05:11 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.2°C

Ben Sulayem hails 'safety for all' as FIA, US university to combat online abuse in sport

The joint goal is to 'foster a safer inclusive online environment for athletes, teams, and fans worldwide'

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 1:24 PM

Top Stories

New UAE rules crack down on human trafficking, fake Emiratisation by business centres

New UAE rules crack down on human trafficking, fake Emiratisation by business centres

UAE: 6-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Al Ain home, Al Khaleej reports

UAE: 6-year-old drowns after falling into water tank in Al Ain home, Al Khaleej reports

UAE: Schengen visa appointments 'almost full' amid plans for festive Europe holidays

UAE: Schengen visa appointments 'almost full' amid plans for festive Europe holidays

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has announced a landmark research collaboration to strengthen the global response to online abuse in sport.

The agreement with the University of Notre Dame, a leading research university in the United States, will focus on the causes, impact, and prevention of online abuse in sport, including the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI) in both the spread of harmful content and the development of potential solutions.  

Recommended For You

212 Off-Road Vehicle Co ties up with Legend Motors, enters UAE market

212 Off-Road Vehicle Co ties up with Legend Motors, enters UAE market

Veteran South Indian actor Harish Rai, star of 'KGF' and 'Om', dies

Veteran South Indian actor Harish Rai, star of 'KGF' and 'Om', dies

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Up to Dh1 billion fine as UAE boosts Central Bank powers under new financial law

Up to Dh1 billion fine as UAE boosts Central Bank powers under new financial law

Spinners bowl India to big win over Australia on Gold Coast

Spinners bowl India to big win over Australia on Gold Coast

 

Additionally, they will examine how online abuse intersects with identity, alongside athlete experiences, mental health, and the regulatory response of sports federations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The University of Notre Dame and the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) campaign, founded in 2022 by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, are collaborating to address the growing challenge of online abuse in sports.  

Speaking at the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Ben Sulayem said: “I look forward to working with the University of Notre Dame, one of the world’s leading research institutions, to explore innovative, AI-powered solutions and to develop evidence-based strategies to ensure a safer and more inclusive sporting environment for all. Our joint goal is to foster a safer inclusive online environment for athletes, teams, and fans worldwide.”

Using AI-enabled solutions alongside surveys and policy research, the project will track harassment trends and identify risks. It also introduces digital literacy workshops and a “Digital Civility and Safety Quest” to help youth navigate online spaces safely. Together, these efforts aim to protect athletes and foster safer digital communities around sport. 

The findings of this analysis will contribute to research papers, including the UAOA Barometer report, the leading annual study on online abuse in sport, helping to shape practical policy considerations for creating safer online spaces across the global sporting community. 

The University of Notre Dame also signed the UAOA Charter, making it an official member of the global coalition and the eighth academic institution to endorse the UAOA campaign.  

UAOA’s expansion into the US is particularly notable given the country’s deep-rooted sports culture, where major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and MLB attract millions of fans and generate intense online engagement. 

The FIA’s UAOA campaign is a research-led coalition supported by the FIA Foundation. The campaign has witnessed rapid growth in recent months and was recently awarded Peace and Sport’s prestigious Coalition for Peace award.