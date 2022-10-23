UAE Badminton Federation to host strategic stakeholders' workshop

The workshop will be attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders on Sunday

Just months after forming its new governing structure, the UAE Badminton Federation is set to host a strategic stakeholders’ workshop that aims to help grow the working relationships between all the parties and work towards its vision of inspiring generation and creating badminton champions for the nation.

The workshop, to be held on Sunday and attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders, will focus on several points including the introduction of the new governing members of the UAE Badminton Federation and its strategy for the growth of sport in the country.

The workshop will also include discussion on ways to help the federation and its stakeholders work together; discuss the federations services such as player participation, coaches’ development etc.

The outcomes of the workshop will further be implemented in the organisation’s structure through a road map.

Officials from the General Authority of Sports, Dubai Sports Council and Special Olympics UAE are invited to attend the event on Sunday.

Recently, the federation announced its new board of directors with Noura Hassan Al Jasmi named as the president of the independent federation in Dubai.

The new board has already chalked out plans and has been working towards developing the game in various sectors throughout UAE, such as schools and clubs, and organise competitions at different levels.