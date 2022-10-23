UAE Badminton Federation to host strategic stakeholders' workshop

The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
Just months after forming its new governing structure, the UAE Badminton Federation is set to host a strategic stakeholders’ workshop that aims to help grow the working relationships between all the parties and work towards its vision of inspiring generation and creating badminton champions for the nation.
The workshop, to be held on Sunday and attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders, will focus on several points including the introduction of the new governing members of the UAE Badminton Federation and its strategy for the growth of sport in the country.
The workshop will also include discussion on ways to help the federation and its stakeholders work together; discuss the federations services such as player participation, coaches’ development etc.
The outcomes of the workshop will further be implemented in the organisation’s structure through a road map.
Officials from the General Authority of Sports, Dubai Sports Council and Special Olympics UAE are invited to attend the event on Sunday.
Recently, the federation announced its new board of directors with Noura Hassan Al Jasmi named as the president of the independent federation in Dubai.
The new board has already chalked out plans and has been working towards developing the game in various sectors throughout UAE, such as schools and clubs, and organise competitions at different levels.
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart
CP Rizwan and his men had ended a 26-year wait for a World Cup win by defeating Namibia at the T20 showpiece