UAE: Asia Cup ticket sales begin; how to buy passes online

The highly-anticipated cricket match involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai

Photo: AFP

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 6:05 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 6:20 PM

Match ticket sales for Asia Cup have now started, Dubai’s Platinum List has announced. The ticketing platform said cricket fans can purchase the tickets online.

Fans, however, are in for a long wait due to the demand.

A resident, Zafar Mahmoud, said he had queued up on the website at 5.30pm. Now that he is finally in, he has 7,574 people ahead of him, with an estimated waiting period of over an hour.

"If you're in the queue, don't worry, this has been set up to give everyone a fair opportunity to get their tickets," Platinum List said. “Due to an extremely high demand, a fair first come first serve purchase policy has been set up.”

Separate landing pages have been created to buy the tickets for matches in Dubai and Sharjah stadiums.

Fans have been told to keep the page open. “When the ticket sales … start … you will be placed in a queue if there are buyers before you, and when it is your turn, you will be able to buy your tickets.”

The Asia Cup, which was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11. The highly anticipated clash involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai.

According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), tickets for the cricket tournament were to go on sale on Monday, August 15. However, they did not specify a time, resulting in scores of residents queuing up on the website from early morning.

According to comments on the ACC’s Twitter post, some fans logged in as early as 4.30am. Others said they waited for over an hour to log on to the website, but could not find the event listed.

ALSO READ: