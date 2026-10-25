UAE's Al Wasl vs Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr AFC Champions League match in Riyadh postponed

The AFC Champions League 2026-2027 Elite match between UAE's Al Wasl and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, scheduled for Monday, October 26, has been postponed to a later date.

The match was due to take place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A new date has yet to be announced.

The postponement comes amid disruptions to travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with several flights cancelled or delayed following renewed threats and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group against Saudi airports.

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The disruptions have affected services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam.

Travellers have been advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.