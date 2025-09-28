UAE: Meet 11-year-old Jiu-Jitsu prodigy who has never lost a match

Melanie Grace Francis often steps onto the mat with ease, treating each match as if it’s a simple game, often leaving her opponents stunned or speechless.

At just 11 years old, this Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prodigy has dominated both national and international championships, amassing a collection of medals and trophies while maintaining a flawless record. Her father, Colin James Francis, told Khaleej Times that Melanie has never once left a competition without winning first place.

Recently, Melanie visited the Khaleej Times office with her parents, carrying a suitcase brimming with her achievements — medals, trophies, and awards collected over the years.

For Melanie, stepping onto the mat isn’t about stress or pressure; it’s “just a fun game". Her father explained that he started training her as a baby so she would get used to it. "(Now, the sport) is natural for her. She approaches it with joy not pressure." He added that opponents are intimidated because they see her as unbeatable, but for her, it’s all about playing and having fun.

Melanie began competing at the age of six. Despite her limited understanding of Jiu-Jitsu at the time, she walked away with first place. “I remember it was noisy and cold, and I didn’t know much about the techniques,” she recalled. “I was just a little girl experiencing something really cool.”

Her exceptional talent has also earned her a scholarship to Dubai’s most expensive school — GEMS School of Research and Technology, with yearly fees reaching a whopping Dh206,000.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE

Melanie’s own journey is closely tied to the sport’s founding family. Her father recalls introducing her to Jiu-Jitsu with playful drills when she was still a baby, preparing her body with the same movements taught by the Gracie’s. The Gracie Family is a notable Brazilian family in which two of its members — Helio and Carlos — are credited with developing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a refined offshoot of traditional Jiu-Jitsu.

The art was introduced to the UAE more than 30 years ago when Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, inspired by the confidence and discipline it brought him while studying in the US, invited one of the Gracie brothers to help establish training programs in the country.

Since then, Jiu-Jitsu has grown rapidly in the UAE, becoming part of school curricula, incorporated into army and police training, and formally organized under the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.