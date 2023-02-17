Two UAE athletes to take part in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

Emiratis Abdulla Hussain Albelooshi and Hassan Mustafa AlFardan have been training at Ski Dubai under supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation

By Team KT Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:24 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:41 PM

The UAE Winter Sports Federations in collaboration with Ski Dubai announced that the UAE will be represented this weekend at the prestigious FIS Alpine Ski World Championship in France.

Members of the UAE National Team, Abdulla Hussain Albelooshi and Hassan Mustafa AlFardan will compete amongst the world’s elite skiers in the Savoyard resorts of Courchevel and Meribel. The two snow sports athletes have been training at Ski Dubai with Ski Dubai Academy Head Coach Mohamed Moulay.

The FIS Alpine Ski World Championships is an annual competition organised by the International Ski Federation (FIS), which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and manages the disciplines of Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined, Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding, including setting the international competition rules. This year’s event will see 600 athletes from 75 countries compete across six disciplines (Downhill, Super G, Giant Slalom, Slalom, Combine, Parallel Slalom).

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment said: “This is a moment of great pride for the UAE and brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of having the Emirates represented at the Winter Olympics. While the desert may seem like an unlikely destination for snow sports, we are committed to nurturing home-grown talent so they can represent our nation on a global stage. I would like to wish Abdulla and Hassan the very best of luck this weekend. Ski Dubai is extremely proud to be part of their journey, which is only just beginning!”

Hamel Alqubaisi, Vice president, UAE Winter Sports Federation added: “UAE Winter Sports Federation continues its development plans in the region, and we are very glad to see huge involvements and participation from our government and nation. Today, marks a huge successful step towards our winter sports milestones, and we are very glad to take part in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championship which is a historical moment for us in the UAE. We will continue work very closely with our athletes to raise a true champion that will bring medals back home.”

The UAE Winter Sports Federation and Ski Dubai have a long-standing partnership and regularly collaborate given their shared vision to foster a winter sports culture in the MENA region.

This year, UAE was ratified as a Full Member of the International Ski Federation (FIS) at the International Ski Congress following a five-year campaign spearheaded by Ski Dubai and the UAE Winter Sports Federation, which will pave the way for Emirati snow sports athletes to compete internationally for the first time and for the UAE to host FIS-accredited international snow sports competitions.