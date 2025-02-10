Two Heartbeats, One Game: Annabel Ayres balancing sport and motherhood in the UGC

Two of a kind, Annabel Ayers (Left) and Genie Owaiti, will team up for an epic final round at the UGC this Thursday. - Photo Alex Leyno

Sport has a way of intertwining with life in the most unexpected ways. For Annabel Ayres, representing the Tristar Gladiators for the second successive year in the Ultimate Golf Challenge, this season carries a deeper meaning—because this time, she’s playing for two.

“There’s two of us out there,” Annabel says with a smile, gently resting a hand on her growing baby bump. Pregnancy may have changed some things, but it hasn’t held her back on the course.

A seasoned golfer with 27 years of experience playing around the world, Annabel has called Dubai home for the last nine years. She plays off an 8 handicap and thrives in the team format of the UGC. “I look forward to it every year,” she says. “This year’s format is different from last year, but I still love the team element.”

Her playing partner, Genie Owiti, is both a source of laughter and support. “She can still hit a long ball even though she’s expecting!” Genie jokes. The duo takes a simple approach to every round: focus on one shot at a time, keep a positive attitude, and enjoy the game—no matter what.

Annabel admits she was a little nervous about competing while pregnant, but once she stepped onto the course at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club for Round 1 of the tournament, any lingering doubts faded. “People might wonder how a pregnant woman can compete, but there’s no reason why I shouldn’t keep going,” she says.

And she’s right.

Elite athletes have long proven that pregnancy doesn’t mean pausing their sporting careers. In 2015, a panel of experts convened by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) studied the effects of pregnancy on high-performance athletes. Their research, published in 2016, affirmed that women can safely train and compete, provided they listen to their bodies and make necessary adjustments.

Annabel is living proof that sport and motherhood can thrive together, each strengthening the other.

In Round 2 of the UGC at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course Annabel and Genie combined for an impressive 44 points, a testament to their commitment, teamwork and steady mindset. “We practised together as much as we could before the event, and on the day, we took it hole by hole, shot by shot,” Annabel explains.

The Ultimate Golf Challenge is fiercely competitive yet welcoming, and Annabel values the camaraderie it fosters. “It’s a really well-organized tournament, and the support is fantastic. It’s friendly, but don’t be mistaken—it’s competitive.”

For Annabel, golf is more than a sport. It keeps her fit, keeps her focused, and above all, keeps her feeling like herself. “I want to do my best for the team,” she says. “Pregnancy doesn’t change that.

"Our team wouldn’t be where it is without the unwavering support of our owners, Mukesh Kochhar and Eugene Mayne, along with our mentor, Dev Kurup. Their encouragement and belief in us have made all the difference," she says.