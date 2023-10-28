Two better than one as Alison Lee makes LET history twice to lead Aramco Team Series – Riyadh

American fires eight birdies to tie record for the most consecutive red numbers and equals lowest ever Ladies European Tour score with a 11-under 61

Alison Lee (US), in action during her first round in the ARAMCO Team Series - Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 1:09 PM

It was a round to remember for Alison Lee on day one at the $1 million Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh as the American tied not one but two Ladies European Tour (LET) records to storm into the lead at Riyadh Golf Club.

Arriving in Saudi Arabia off the back of a playoff defeat at last week’s BMW Ladies Championship, Lee continued her excellent form firing eight birdies from the 15th to the 4th (the 28 year-old started on the 10th) to tie the tally for the most consecutive red numbers in a round.

Joining her compatriot Kelley Whaley on the figure who carded eight in a row at last year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International (ASLI), Lee would make a par on the par-5 5th to fall just short of setting her own record.

But if that wasn’t enough, Lee, winner of the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande Individual title in 2021, would go on to achieve more history carding a 61 (-11) to equal the lowest ever LET score.

Alison Lee credited herself for overall playing a really solid round. - AP File

“I honestly had no idea!” she said on the accomplishments post-round. “Today was just one of those days that golf just felt really easy, like a dream round. I wish every day felt like this. I was telling my caddie, ‘gosh golf is so easy’. Obviously I don’t say that every day but it was one of those days.

“I just felt so confident out there. I was able to read the greens really well, pick a good target on my approach shot, I was able to hit my targets.

“Coming down the stretch I started to realise I’m on 59 watch here,” Lee said. “But I missed a couple of good birdie chances coming down the stretch. Not too disappointed I had a great round today, overall I played really solid.”

While the American now leads the fifth and final Aramco Team Series event of 2023 by two shots after day one. Lee’s namesake Minjee, who she lost to in last week’s LPGA playoff, sits in second thanks to a round of 63 (-9).

“Last week hurt a little bit,” Lee said. “I came really close so yeah, coming back this week with a vengeance.

“I’m feeling really good about my game. We still have two days left but I feel like it’s a really nice golf course, it’s a fairly easy golf course, pretty easy to attack pins and make a lot of birdies.”

First Round Scores

Riyadh Golf Club

(6,502 Yards, Par 72).

Individual

A. Lee (US) 61.

M. Lee (Aus) 63.

J. Melichova (Czech) 65.

V. Elene Carter (It) 65.

N. Broch Estrup (Den) 65.

C. Ciganda (Spain) 65.

K. Henry (Scot) 65.

P. Lindberg (Swe) 65.

C. Hull (Eng) 65.

C. Williams (Wal) 65.

Team

(Best two from four scores)

Team Ciganda 124.

Team Pettersen 125.

Team M. Lee 125.

Team Dagar 126.

Team Broch Estrup 126.

Team Law 12