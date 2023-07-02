Triveni Continental Kings rule Global Chess League after rollercoaster final

Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar came in third, 12 seconds adrift at the end of 182km circuit starting and ending in the Basque city
Fans couldn't have asked for a more riveting conclusion to the inaugural edition of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.
The Triveni Continental Kings were crowned champions after keeping viewers on the edge of their seats over two rapid matches, two blitz matches and four nerve-wracking sudden-death tiebreak games against the Upgrad Mumba Masters to win the $500,000 top prize on Sunday at the Le Meridien hotel.
After both teams exchanged wins in the rapid and blitz playoffs, the match entered the sudden-game games, a new tiebreak system introduced in the tournament where a series of one-on-one games were played to determine the winning team. The players for each game were drawn by lots.
After the first three games ended in draws, it was ultimately a player considered Triveni’s Achilles' heel who delivered the winning point to complete the Continental Kings’ Cinderela finish from the bottom of the standings all the way to the championship.
GM Jonas Buhl Bjerre, who had lost all four playoff games entering the sudden-death matches, held his ground in a losing position against GM Javokhir Sindarov in the fourth sudden-death game and then capitalised on a tragic blunder by the Uzbek prodigy to deliver mate on the board and secure the championship for his team.
“I feel really good,” said the 18-year-old from Denmark. “After a tough day for me, finally I managed to strike back. The last game was incredibly tense. It was a really exciting game.”
It was a heartbreaking finish for the Mumba Masters, who had been in the driver’s seat in three of the four sudden-death games, including the deciding Sindarov-Bjerre encounter, where Sindarov was a pawn up when he committed the biggest blunder of the tournament.
Triveni’s IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh secured a draw despite being a pawn down in a rook and bishop endgame against GM Harika Dronavalli in the first sudden-death game.
Triveni’s GM Yu Yangyi had the advantage against Umba Masters’ GM Alexander Grischuk in the second sudden-death game, but Grischuk, a three-time world blitz champion, held the draw in a rook endgame to keep the tiebrek games going.
ALSO READ
Umba Masters were again on the verge of securing the crown when GM Koneru Humpy built a massive advantage against Triveni’s GM Kateryna Lagno in the third sudden-death game, but the Indian number one woman player could not convert to win, paving the way to a fourth sudden-death game and Bjerre’s heroics.
Other members of the champion team were icon player GM Levon Aronian and GM Wei Yi.
Two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar came in third, 12 seconds adrift at the end of 182km circuit starting and ending in the Basque city
Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali released a statement, saying the racer 'died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport'
The 60-year-old former Conservative Party lawmaker spoke from experience as riots also gripped London and other urban areas in England in 2011 following the fatal shooting by police of a young man
Triveni Continental Kings move into a three-way tie for the lead with SG Alpine Warriors and Ganges Grandmasters entering the final day
Crawley, Duckett put on 91 in England's best Ashes start for 13 years as Australia are all out for 416 after good morning for hosts
With 15 points from eight matches Anand's Ganges are tied with GM Magnus Carlsen’s SG Alpine Warriors who have a match in hand
Humpy says India needs to increase the number of women players while Yifan believes that women's chess has evolved dramatically in the past few decades.
Widely known as 'Tata,' he previously coached the Argentinian legend with both Barcelona and his country's national team