Triveni Continental Kings rule Global Chess League after rollercoaster final

Upgrad Mumba Masters just fall short over two rapid matches, two blitz matches and four sudden-death tiebreak games

By Johannie Tabada Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 10:57 PM

Fans couldn't have asked for a more riveting conclusion to the inaugural edition of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League.

The Triveni Continental Kings were crowned champions after keeping viewers on the edge of their seats over two rapid matches, two blitz matches and four nerve-wracking sudden-death tiebreak games against the Upgrad Mumba Masters to win the $500,000 top prize on Sunday at the Le Meridien hotel.

After both teams exchanged wins in the rapid and blitz playoffs, the match entered the sudden-game games, a new tiebreak system introduced in the tournament where a series of one-on-one games were played to determine the winning team. The players for each game were drawn by lots.

After the first three games ended in draws, it was ultimately a player considered Triveni’s Achilles' heel who delivered the winning point to complete the Continental Kings’ Cinderela finish from the bottom of the standings all the way to the championship.

GM Jonas Buhl Bjerre, who had lost all four playoff games entering the sudden-death matches, held his ground in a losing position against GM Javokhir Sindarov in the fourth sudden-death game and then capitalised on a tragic blunder by the Uzbek prodigy to deliver mate on the board and secure the championship for his team.

“I feel really good,” said the 18-year-old from Denmark. “After a tough day for me, finally I managed to strike back. The last game was incredibly tense. It was a really exciting game.”

It was a heartbreaking finish for the Mumba Masters, who had been in the driver’s seat in three of the four sudden-death games, including the deciding Sindarov-Bjerre encounter, where Sindarov was a pawn up when he committed the biggest blunder of the tournament.

Triveni’s IM Sarasadat Khademalsharieh secured a draw despite being a pawn down in a rook and bishop endgame against GM Harika Dronavalli in the first sudden-death game.

Triveni’s GM Yu Yangyi had the advantage against Umba Masters’ GM Alexander Grischuk in the second sudden-death game, but Grischuk, a three-time world blitz champion, held the draw in a rook endgame to keep the tiebrek games going.

Umba Masters were again on the verge of securing the crown when GM Koneru Humpy built a massive advantage against Triveni’s GM Kateryna Lagno in the third sudden-death game, but the Indian number one woman player could not convert to win, paving the way to a fourth sudden-death game and Bjerre’s heroics.

Other members of the champion team were icon player GM Levon Aronian and GM Wei Yi.