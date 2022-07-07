Tour de France: UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar wins stage six to take yellow jersey

Top names including all-format captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested
Twice defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates stormed to victory in stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday with a late lung-busting effort and snatched the overall leader’s yellow jersey from Wout van Aert.
It was the seventh Tour stage win for the Slovenian, who finished ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu in the 220-km journey from Binche to Longwy.
Belgian Van Aert, flanked by Jakob Fuglsang and Quinn Simmons, led the breakaway and the Jumbo—Visma rider put on a remarkable show to open up a gap of two minutes before being swallowed by the peloton with 11km to go.
But the decision to attack the stage alone proved to be a costly miscalculation as an exhausted Van Aert slid down the peloton after being caught and lost his lead in the general classification.
Friday’s stage seven is a 176.5-km ride from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
Van Aert leads compatriot Yves Lampaert by 25 seconds and defending champion Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates by 32 seconds
The Bharat Army, the official India supporters' club, said "many" of its members at the Edgbaston ground had been targeted by "a very small minority" in Monday's fourth day of play
The 55-year-old Frenchman quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier on Tuesday
The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark
No England side had made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than 359, when Stokes' brilliant century led them to a thrilling victory over Australia at Headingley three years ago
India fought back for a 1-1 draw with England
It was a sweet victory for Groenewegen who was suspended for nine months for causing the crash that severely injured Fabio Jakobsen