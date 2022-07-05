Tour de France to pay tribute to Copenhagen shooting victims

The world No.1 goes down to French veteran Alize Cornet
Sports2 days ago
The Tour de France will pay tribute to the victims of the Copenhagen shooting with a minute of applause at the start of the fourth stage in Dunkirk on Tuesday, organisers said.
“The Danish riders will be aligned at the front of the peloton on the start line,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.
The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark.
A 22-year-old Danish man has been accused of opening fire on Sunday afternoon on shoppers in the Field’s mall a few kilometres south of downtown Copenhagen, killing three people.
He was arrested and charged with manslaughter and intent to kill.
The world No.1 goes down to French veteran Alize Cornet
Sports2 days ago
The 37-year-old asked to be allowed to leave, should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window
Sports2 days ago
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates was third best, seven seconds off the pace
Sports3 days ago
Jos Buttler takes over as white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement this week
Sports3 days ago
The giant American, 37, started his match against the 10th seed four aces behind Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic, who has served 13,728
Sports3 days ago
Maria Sakkari becomes the sixth of the top 10 women's seeds to crash out
Sports3 days ago
After being reduced to 98-5, Pant responded with a brilliant 146 and together with fellow left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, 83 not out, shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 222 that helped India to 338-7 at stumps
Sports3 days ago
New contract will reportedly run to 2025
Sports3 days ago