Tour de France to pay tribute to Copenhagen shooting victims

Tour de France riders during a minute of applause in remembrance of the Copenhagen shooting victims. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 3:59 PM

The Tour de France will pay tribute to the victims of the Copenhagen shooting with a minute of applause at the start of the fourth stage in Dunkirk on Tuesday, organisers said.

“The Danish riders will be aligned at the front of the peloton on the start line,” Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) said in a statement.

The Tour de France started from Copenhagen last Friday with three stages in Denmark.

A 22-year-old Danish man has been accused of opening fire on Sunday afternoon on shoppers in the Field’s mall a few kilometres south of downtown Copenhagen, killing three people.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter and intent to kill.