Top UAE clubs to fight for Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup honours

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 1:12 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 1:13 PM

The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, one of the major local jiu-jitsu events in the UAE, will be held from March 15 to 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced.

The championship, an annual event held during the holy month of Ramadan, will bring together the top clubs and academies from across the UAE, competing in various weight categories.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Baniyas Club secured the top spot in the men’s division, followed by Al Ain in second place and Al Jazira in third. In the women’s division, Baniyas also claimed the first position, with Al Wahda and Al Ain securing second and third places, respectively.

Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, stated that preparations for the championship are nearly complete.

“The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup has enjoyed remarkable success in previous years, serving as a platform for athletes to test their skills against the best from local clubs. This edition, focusing on the adult category, presents an opportunity for participants to enhance their technical skills and elevate their performance levels through intense competition,” he said.

Al Shamsi emphasised the role of the local clubs in the tournament’s success, highlighting their dedication to preparing athletes for the event and keenness to participate with the maximum number of athletes and best-performing competitors.

He noted that preparations for this year’s competition began early, with comprehensive training programmes and camps organised to ensure the readiness of participants. The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup also boasts attractive prizes totaling more than a Dh one million for top performers.

Mahmoud Al-Sayed, Director of the Jiu-Jitsu Academy at Al Wahda Club, noted that the team members have been preparing for the championship since the beginning of the season.

“We’ve been participating in the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup over the years, and our players have trained vigorously over the past few weeks to win the coveted title. We have full faith in our athletes’ skills to perform well and we are determined to secure first place this time,” Al-Sayed said.

“The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, alongside the Jiu-Jitsu Vice President’s Cup and the Mother of The Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, ranks among the premier jiu-jitsu events on the local scene,” said Iuri Alves, coach of Baniyas.

“Local clubs turn out in full force to compete in the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, vying for top spots in the competitions, which are highly intense as all clubs participate with their best athletes. Baniyas Club is the defending champion, and this year, we aim to deliver an outstanding performance and retain the title. Our athletes have been diligently preparing for weeks, and we are confident that they will excel and make us all proud.”

