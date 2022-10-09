Top teams to vie for DP World Dubai World Padel Championship glory

The DP World Padel Championship will be held from October 31 to November 5 on customised courts at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, sign the MoU in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 6:05 PM

The organising committee for the World Padel Championship on Sunday confirmed DP World as the official title sponsor of the upcoming IPF World Padel Championship in Dubai.

The federation’s flagship biennial tournament is set to take place from October 31 to November 5 on customised courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Now officially titled ‘DP World Dubai World Padel Championship 2022’, the event will be hosted by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) in association with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET).

This will be the first time in the championship’s history that the prize pool has reached €500,000.

The DP World Dubai World Padel Championship will feature separate men’s and women’s categories, with 16 national teams set to compete in each competition.

The UAE men’s national team will make their debut on home turf at the championship. The eight-man squad will be up against Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay.

National teams that have qualified for the women’s competition include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay and the USA.