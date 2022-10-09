Top teams to vie for DP World Dubai World Padel Championship glory

The Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in qualifying with a time of 1min 29.304sec, just 0.010sec ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, his nearest championship rival
The organising committee for the World Padel Championship on Sunday confirmed DP World as the official title sponsor of the upcoming IPF World Padel Championship in Dubai.
The federation’s flagship biennial tournament is set to take place from October 31 to November 5 on customised courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Now officially titled ‘DP World Dubai World Padel Championship 2022’, the event will be hosted by the UAE Padel Association (UAEPA) in association with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET).
This will be the first time in the championship’s history that the prize pool has reached €500,000.
The DP World Dubai World Padel Championship will feature separate men’s and women’s categories, with 16 national teams set to compete in each competition.
The UAE men’s national team will make their debut on home turf at the championship. The eight-man squad will be up against Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Great Britain, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay.
National teams that have qualified for the women’s competition include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Uruguay and the USA.
The Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in qualifying with a time of 1min 29.304sec, just 0.010sec ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, his nearest championship rival
Azam rode his luck in reaching 79 off 53 balls as his team took command of the series following their opening 21-run win over Bangladesh on Friday
In its security protocols, Fifa advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums and recommends exit gates be unlocked at all times during a game
Pakistan beat India by 13 runs, while UAE go down to Thailand
In the historic NBA’s regional debut on Thursday, the Hawks, led by Dejounte Murray (25 points) and Trae Young (22) defeated the defending champions 123-113
Manchester United are away at Everton on Sunday
The opener maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan posted 167-5, before restricting their opponents to 146-8
The interactive retail and community space features a wide range of authentic NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including current and former player jerseys