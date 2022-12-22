Top players to feature in first-ever Abu Dhabi Padel Master in 2023

The prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26

Top officials from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, Modon Properties, and GMOL Events during the launch of Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master 2023 tournament. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 1:57 AM

The first-ever Abu Dhabi Padel Master will have 128 of the world’s top-ranked male and female players vie for a total prize money of €450,000 — the highest-ever amount awarded in a World Padel Tour (WPT) tournament.

Sponsored by Abu Dhabi developer Modon Properties, the prestigious tournament will take place on Hudayriat Island’s luxury camping site Bab Al Nojoum from February 21 to 26.

Organised by Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOL Events) and presented by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), it will be the only master category tournament hosted by the WPT in the Middle East for the next five years.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT – Abu Dhabi, highlighted Abu Dhabi’s ability to host top-notch international sporting events.

“Padel continues to gain major traction in the UAE with scores of new world-class facilities enhancing grassroots adoption and interest in the sport.”

Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Strategic Affairs Executive Director, DCT – Abu Dhabi, noted that padel tennis has become one of the most sought-after racquet sports events and earned a spot in the international sporting calendar.

“We look forward to welcoming local and international visitors to the UAE’s Capital to enjoy the tournament and what the city has to offer.”

This will be the first Master tournament in the 2023 WPT season and marks one of only a handful of annual Master tournaments held around the world. Abu Dhabi joins Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Marbella, Valladolid, and Madrid as the latest city to host a WPT Master.

Alex Corretja, deputy president, WPT, and former professional tennis champion, said that Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a world-class destination for leisure and sports entertainment with high-quality facilities and great infrastructure.

“This will not only be WPT’s first Master tournament of the 2023 season, but it will also be the only Master to be held in the Middle East, leveraging on the major boom the sport continues to witness in the UAE.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Bill O’Regan, CEO, Modon Properties; and Namir Hourani, MD, GMOL Events were also present during the press conference.

The qualification round will occur from February 18 to 20, and the main draw from February 21 to 26. The Master tournament is WPT’s top category tournament, awarding players with the highest number of ranking points across the entire tour. It will be broadcasted live in more than 130 countries.