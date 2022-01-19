Top golfers to compete in Rooftop Charity Challenge ahead of Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai - Rafa Cabrera Bello will lead the star-studded field, which also includes Masters champion Danny Willett, Open winners Henrik Stenson and Shane Lowry

By Team KT Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 6:44 PM

On the eve of next week’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, four Major champions will be among the eight world-famous golfing greats battling it out for glory and a good cause in a fun match-play tournament with a difference, as the JA Lake View Hotel at JA The Resort Dubai welcomes back its Rooftop Charity Challenge on Monday.

JA Resorts and Hotels official golf ambassador Rafa Cabrera Bello will lead the star-studded field, which also includes the Challenge’s defending champion Adri Arnaus, along with Charl Schwartzel and Danny Willett, Masters champions from 2011 and 2016, Open winners Henrik Stenson (2016) and Shane Lowry (2019), Swedish star Sebastian Soderberg and US amateur hotshot Sam Bennett.

The Challenge takes place from 4.30pm on Monday in the BIBÉ rooftop lounge on the roof of the JA Lakeview Hotel, with the players hitting 90-yard shots from an elevated tee on to the stunning 2nd hole of the 9-hole golf course 30 yards below. The winning player will secure up to Dh 25,000 for the Al Jalila Foundation.

Local golf fans can win limited spaces to take in the action live by following the @jatheresort Instagram page. At the event, guests can predict which player will win the Challenge to claim prizes including staycations, meals for two, and rounds of golf. A Q&A session will also take place with all the golfers and well-known Dubai sports journalist Robbie Greenfield, before the players also take on the BIBÉ cocktail making challenge.

The JA Lake View Hotel’s Rooftop Charity Challenge will see players and guests overlook a 9-hole, par 35 championship standard golf course with driving range, putting, and pitching greens and Leadbetter Golf Academy Dubai of JA The Resort. The vibrant BIBÉ rooftop lounge offers uninterrupted views of the sprawling green landscape, lake, and ocean beyond and serving high quality shisha and exceptional mixology.

Director of Golf at JA The Resort, Stuart McMurdo said: “We are privileged to host this event once again, after its inception in 2020. This year features some of the world’s best players who come from all corners of the globe. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our wonderful golf course and resort facilities.”

The JA Lake View Hotel’s Rooftop Charity Challenge is being held in the build-up to the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the region's longest running and most anticipated golf event, which has been elevated to a Rolex Series event for 2022, bringing together global stars in a celebration of world-class sport, food and entertainment.

For the first time in the event’s 33-year history, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is free to attend for all spectators. This year’s field includes four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, recently crowned DP World Tour Number One Collin Morikawa, defending champion Paul Casey, world No 7 Viktor Hovland, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, five-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and more.