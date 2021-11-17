Top boxers to fight at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai next month

International sporting code stipulates that no unauthorised "operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed"
Probellum will host a historic world championship double-header at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 11 with Probellum: Revolution.
Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama and John Riel Casimero will put his WBO bantamweight title on the line against the UK’s Paul Butler.
The event brings together some of the very best fighters from around the world in what is sure to be an action-packed night of boxing.
Undefeated Edwards (16-0, 4 knockouts) makes the first defense of his world title, taking on his mandatory challenger Mama (16-0, 9 knockouts), after the two men were originally set to meet in September in the UK before an injury postponed the clash.
Casimero (31-4, 21 knockouts) is back following his victory over Guillermo Rigondeaux in August, now squaring off with mandatory challenger Butler (33-2, 15 knockouts).
Casimero is one of the most devastating punchers in the division who looks to keep his momentum going in his third world championship defense.
Four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 knockouts) will also appear on the card, as he looks to move a step closer to another championship in a world title elimination bout. He will be joined by unbeaten super-featherweight Archie Sharp (21-0, 9 knockouts), and former world title challenger Jono Carroll (20-2-1, 5 knockouts), who is coming off an important win against Andy Vences in September.
"We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month," said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.
"We made it clear from the offset that we have massive plans in store for Probellum, and this world title double-header shows just that."
