Tommy Fleetwood hopes to boost junior golf in the UAE by hosting three International Pathway Series events

Tommy Fleetwood will host the AJGA Pathway Series in the UAE this season.-Photo American Junior Golf Association (AJGA)

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 1:14 PM

Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood will host three International Pathway Series events annually in the UAE, thanks to an exciting new collaboration between his Tommy Fleetwood Academy and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

These events, to be held across the Middle East and Europe, aim to give junior golfers more chances to showcase their talents and potentially earn college golf scholarships.

Fleetwood's Dub ai-based academy is a key driver behind this initiative to bridge the gap between aspiring junior golfers and elite amateur competitions, further promoting grassroots golf development in the region​.

The dates for the upcoming APGA Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series Presented by DP World in the UAE have been confirmed and will take place as follows:

October 15 – 17, 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course.

November 22 – 24, 2024 at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

January 10 – 12, 2025 at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Tommy Fleetwood will compete next week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour. - AFP

These tournaments will also count towards the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) 2024 Junior Order of Merit.

The tournaments are open to all junior golfers, both boys and girls, aged 12 to 18 with a valid handicap. These 54-hole, no-cut events also serve as qualifiers for the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), with support from The R&A.

“It’s a great privilege to host the UAE’s first AJGA events,” said Fleetwood. “The Tommy Fleetwood Academy has gone from strength to strength over the last eighteen months thanks to our partner DP World and the DP World Golf Performance Centre.

“Their support of these three events in the UAE now bridges the link between junior golfers and elite amateurs, giving everyone in the region a chance at every level, whether that’s starting golf for the first time or playing in a professional tournament,” Fleetwood added.

“The AJGA series is a globally recognized pathway for elite amateur golfers to progress and compete at the highest level and we are so proud to announce this partnership.”

Fleetwood is ranked 11th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 10th in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings.

He is confirmed to compete next week at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on the DP World Tour. Fleetwood is also scheduled to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, both in November.

“We are excited to partner with Tommy and Clare Fleetwood and everything they stand for,” said Jason Etzen, AJGA Chief Business Officer. “The Fleetwoods’ goals align with the mission of the AJGA, and we are thrilled to work together to provide these juniors with an opportunity to grow and build their futures.”