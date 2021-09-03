Tokyo Paralympics: Haider Ali makes history by winning Pakistan's first-ever gold

The attempt was a 'personal best' for Ali in discus throw.

Pakistan's Haider Ali made history on Friday by winning a gold medal in the discus throw competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games, becoming the first Pakistani to do so.

Ali, 36, achieved a 55.26 metre throw in his fifth attempt out of a total of six to score the best distance — almost 3m longer than Ukraine's Mykola Zhabnyak who scored 52.43m to come in second place, according to Radio Pakistan. Brazilian Joao Victor Teixeira de Souza Silva won the bronze with a throw of 51.86m.

The official Paralympics Games accounted posted on Twitter said that the attempt was a "personal best" for Ali.

Ali was the first Pakistani to win a Paralympic Games medal at the 2008 Summer Paralympic Games in China, bagging a silver. He also won two medals at the 2010 Asian Para Games – a gold in the long jump event and a bronze in the 100m dash.