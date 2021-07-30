Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Zverev stuns Djokovic as Serb's Golden Slam dream ends

AFP/Tokyo
Filed on July 30, 2021
Alexander Zverev celebrates his stunning win. (ATP Twitter)

Djokovic entered the Tokyo Games on the back of three straight Slam wins this year


Alexander Zverev of Germany beat world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the men's singles tennis final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The stunning defeat ended Djokovic's dream of becoming the first man to complete the Golden Slam by winning all four majors and the Olympic gold in the same year.

Djokovic entered the Tokyo Games on the back of three straight Slam wins this year at the Australian Open, French Open and the Wimbledon.




