Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball player claims innocence over positive drug test
Brazil's Tandara Caixeta flew home after she was suspended for doping.
A Brazilian volleyball player suspended for doping while competing in the Tokyo Olympics has claimed the banned substance found in a July test was introduced accidentally into her system.
In a letter released by her lawyer on Friday, Tandara Caixeta, who has left the team's camp and flown home to Brazil, did not explain further but said she had not knowingly taken Ostarina, a drug used by bodybuilders and to improve athletic performance.
"We fully trust that we will prove Ostarina entered accidentally into the athlete's organism and that it was not used to enhance sporting performance," said the lawyer's letter.
"Recently, numerous Brazilian athletes have been victims of incidents involving Ostarina," it added, without clarifying further.
The Brazilian Olympic Committee broke the news of her positive test shortly before Brazil's semi-final against South Korea.
Brazil won 3-0 to qualify for Sunday's gold medal game against the United States.
The positive test was taken out of competition at the Brazilian volleyball training centre on July 7, the committee said.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball player claims...
Brazil's Tandara Caixeta flew home after she was suspended for doping. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
India's Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem set for javelin ...
The two athletes topped their respective qualifying groups to enter... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Jepchirchir crowned marathon...
Jepchirchir timed 2hr 27min 20sec as runners battled with hot and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: China finish off single greatest...
China’s 12 diving medals tied the record for most won in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
-
News
3-year-old becomes youngest volunteer in Dubai...
Dania Khalid volunteered with the force to distribute water, drinks... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai road accident victim gets Dh600k...
Dubai Traffic Court held the driver of other car responsible for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE flights: Family of 3 are only passengers on...
The three people flew from Hyderabad after being stranded for over... READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars
6 August 2021
News
UAE: Etihad to resume flights to London from August 8