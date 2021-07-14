Tokyo Olympics: Virus case delays refugee team's arrival in Japan
The unidentified official who tested positive was put into isolation by authorities
Almost all of the athletes from the refugee Olympic team have had their arrival at the Tokyo Games delayed after a team official tested positive for the coronavirus.
Twenty-six refugee athletes from around the world will stay and train in Qatar, where they had been attending a “welcome experience” before a planned departure to Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
The unidentified official who tested positive was put into isolation by Qatari authorities. The other athletes and officials have tested negative.
“As a consequence, it was decided that the team would currently not travel to Tokyo and will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily,” the IOC said. “The IOC, in cooperation with the Qatar Olympic Committee, is supporting the team and evaluating the situation. The next steps will be communicated once they are decided.”
It’s not yet clear when they will head to Japan.
Three other refugee athletes weren’t at the event in Qatar and can travel independently, the IOC said.
The refugee team was created by the IOC for the 2016 Olympics to allow athletes to keep competing even if they have been forced to leave their home country.
It had 10 athletes at the Rio de Janeiro Games and is set to include 29 athletes this time in Tokyo.
Tokyo reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Fitness is Indian team's biggest asset, can break ...
Pillay represented India in four consecutive Olympics from 1992 to... READ MORE
-
Cricket
My idea as a leader is to keep everyone together...
India's limited overs series against Sri Lanka will begin on July 18 READ MORE
-
Cricket
We will learn from our mistakes: Babar Azam after ...
Babar returned to form with a record-breaking 158, but once again... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19 cases found at Olympic hotel as IOC...
Many Olympic delegations are already in Japan and several athletes... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22. READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
News
Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise on oil output...
The UAE's baseline will be 3.65 million barrels per day after the... READ MORE