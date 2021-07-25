Tokyo Olympics: USA shocked by France in men's basketball
The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo
A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday.
The French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, held Durant to just 10 points in an 83-76 win in the first-round game.
The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant’s fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a “cakewalk” in Japan.
Fournier was sensational for France, top-scoring with 28 points. Although the Boston Celtics player only scored four from 12 from the three-point line, he found his range when it mattered to help the French came from behind to stun the Americans.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: USA shocked by France in men's...
The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: China's Chen and Li win gold in...
Chen won his first gold with a combined lift of 332kg, seven kg short ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Medallists get new right to pose...
Medallists now have a 30-second photo opportunity after the gold... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Indian Premier League to resume in UAE on...
The final is set to be played on October 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Abu Dhabi rules help prevent gatherings...
The new rules had been issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Meet abra drivers ferrying riders for less than...
These wooden boats have served as the oldest form of transport in the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: How UAE residents are managing job loss,...
With mental health issues on the rise, Khaleej Times spoke to three... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed