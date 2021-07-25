Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: USA shocked by France in men's basketball

AFP/Tokyo
Filed on July 25, 2021
United States' Damian Lillard (6) is fouled by France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a men's basketball preliminary round game. — AP

The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo


A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday.

The French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, held Durant to just 10 points in an 83-76 win in the first-round game.

The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant’s fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a “cakewalk” in Japan.

Fournier was sensational for France, top-scoring with 28 points. Although the Boston Celtics player only scored four from 12 from the three-point line, he found his range when it mattered to help the French came from behind to stun the Americans.




