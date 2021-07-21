Tokyo Olympics: US thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in women's football opener
Britain won the Group E opener in Sapporo 2-0 against Chile
Sweden stunned USA 3-0 in women's Olympic football opener on Wednesday.
Players from the United States and Team GB were among those to take a knee ahead of Wednesday's opening matches in the women's Olympic football tournament to highlight racial injustice.
All 22 players took part in the gesture prior to kick-off between four-time Olympic champions the US and Sweden in Tokyo, an hour after Team GB and Chile did likewise in Sapporo.
The International Olympic Committee has relaxed some of the rules for protests at the Games, softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the global sporting event.
Athletes will now be allowed to take a knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.
But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, the IOC said.
The New Zealand Olympic Committee's chef de mission said the team would also take a knee before their game later Wednesday in Tokyo against Australia.
Britain won the Group E opener in Sapporo 2-0 against Chile, with Manchester City striker Ellen White scoring twice and having a goal disallowed by VAR for offside.
Hege Riise's side are bidding to become the first British team to win an Olympic football medal.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US thrashed by Sweden 3-0 in...
Britain won the Group E opener in Sapporo 2-0 against Chile READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Vinesh Phogat scripts...
After suffering a career-threatening injury in 2016 Rio Olympics,... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Five-star Starc hails special win against West...
Starc took five wickets as Australia beat West Indies by 133 runs in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Babar rues batsmen's poor performance after T20...
England won the series 2-1 in their last white-ball fixture of the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,506 Covid cases, 1,484 recoveries,...
More than 63 million Covid tests conducted so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special centre assists travellers landing in...
Video released today to explain the services offered at the... READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts,...
Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say. READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages