Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Saif bin Futtais eyes elusive medal
A gold medallist at the 2015 Larnaca World Cup, Bin Futtais has tasted great success at the Asian level
UAE shooter Saif bin Futtais will be determined to clinch an elusive Olympic medal when he begins the country’s campaign at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Bin Futtais will lock horns with his rivals in the qualifying round of the men’s skeet shooting event on Sunday, hoping to find his best form to earn a place in the final round.
A gold medallist at the 2015 Larnaca World Cup, Bin Futtais has tasted great success at the Asian level, winning seven medals, including three golds.
Having already represented UAE in the 2016 Rio Olympics Games, the 47-year-old knows Tokyo could be his last chance to become an Olympic medallist.
Bin Futtais has been training rigorously in the shooting range since arriving in the Japanese capital for the 2020 Games.
A successful campaign will make Bin Futtais the first UAE shooter since Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammad bin Hasher Al Maktoum to win an Olympic medal.
Sheikh Ahmad famously won the gold medal at the double trap event in shooting at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
Ahmad Al Tayeb, the National Olympic Committee Director of Technical and Sports Affairs, and the head of the UAE delegation in Tokyo, expressed confidence in Bin Futtais as well as the other UAE athletes in Tokyo.
Al Tayeb said that the UAE athletes have been training very hard from the day they arrived in the Olympic Village.
The senior official also said that the all the five athletes are in top physical condition.
Meanwhile, Victor Scvortov and Ivan Remarenco, the two judokas in the UAE team, will be determined to produce their best performance on the judo mat in Tokyo.
Scvortov, bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, will defend UAE colours in the 73kg category on Monday.
Scvortov will face Tommy Macias of Sweden in the round of 32 clash.
Remarenco, bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships, will participate in the over 100-kg event. He will take on Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash on Thursday.
Swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi will make his Olympic debut in the pool when he competes in the 100-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.
In the track and field competition, UAE sprint star Hassan Al Noubi will run in the 100-metre heats on Saturday (July 31). Al Noubi has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Saif bin Futtais eyes...
A gold medallist at the 2015 Larnaca World Cup, Bin Futtais has... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Powerhouse Peaty shakes off the...
The only other man to have broken the 58 seconds barrier is Dutch... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Bach, both masked, clapped the athletes ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women lose track after...
The Dutch took lead through Maria Verschoor in the sixth minute but... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: 3 months since travel was...
Many have been separated from their families, while some have had to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday