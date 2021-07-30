Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Hassan Al Noubi ready for the biggest race of his life

Al Noubi will take part in the 100m heats

UAE’s campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will end on Saturday with sprinter Hassan Al Noubi’s participation in the 100-metre heats.

Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level, is ready for the biggest race of his life.

Taking part in an Olympic Games, Al Noubi said, is the dream of any athlete that aspires to represent the country at the highest level.

"I extend my thanks and appreciation to the National Olympic Committee, UAE Athletics Federation, Sharjah Sports Council and all those who supported me in my path to reach this Olympic stage,” Al Noubi said on Friday.

“I will give my all tomorrow for my country and its name. As an international athlete, I have the responsibility to represent my country in the best possible way.”

Al Noubi prepared for the Tokyo Games at a training camp in Bulgaria.

He said the training camp in Bulgaria helped him to be in top condition for the biggest event of his life.

“I hope to achieve my personal best and produce a good result for UAE in Tokyo. Absolutely my presence in the Olympic Games is a great opportunity to participate in front of the world champions and Olympic champions,” he said.

“I can benefit a lot from their level and performance. Just by watching them, you can learn so much. I hope to gain invaluable experience from Tokyo and use that to win medals for UAE in future events.”

On Thursday, UAE judoka Ivan Remarenco crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics with a defeat to Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash.

Remarenco, an accomplished performer on the international stage, failed to find his top form against El Nahas’ on Thursday, losing the clash by a 10-0 margin.

The 32-year-old judoka, a bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships, had suffered a shoulder injury last year.

Earlier, shooter Saif bin Futtais (skeet shooting), swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi (100 metres freestyle) who was also the UAE flagbearer at the opening ceremony and judoka Victor Scvortov (73 kg category) bowed out of their respective events at the Tokyo Games.