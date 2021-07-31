Tokyo Olympics: UAE's campaign ends with Al Noubi's run in 100m heats

The sprinter thanked the country’s Olympic committee for offering him the ideal preparations for the Olympics

UAE sprinter Mohammed Hassan Al Noubi bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after impressing in the first preliminary heat of the 100 metres event.

In the first preliminary heat, Al Noubi achieved a third-place finish. The UAE athlete clocked 10.59 to take the third place behind Barakat Al Harthi (10.27) of Oman and Emanuel Archibald (10.30) of Guyana.

But Al Noubi finished eighth in the next round with a time of 10.64.

UAE’s campaign at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games ended with Al Noubi’s participation in the 100 metres event.

Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level, prepared for the Tokyo Games at a training camp in Bulgaria.

“My presence in the Olympic Games is a great opportunity to participate in front of the world champions and Olympic champions,” he had said on Friday.

“I can benefit a lot from their level and performance. Just by watching them, you can learn so much. I hope to gain invaluable experience from Tokyo and use that to win medals for UAE in future events.”

The sprinter had also thanked the country’s Olympic committee for offering him the ideal preparations for the Olympics.

"I extend my thanks and appreciation to the National Olympic Committee, UAE Athletics Federation, Sharjah Sports Council and all those who supported me in my path to reach this Olympic stage,” he said.

Five athletes represented UAE at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shooter Saif bin Futtais began UAE’s campaign in skeet shooting, finishing the event in 24th place.

UAE judoka Ivan Remarenco had lost to Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash on Thursday.

Remarenco, a bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships, failed to find his top form against El Nahas, losing the clash by a 10-0 margin.

The 32-year-old judoka had suffered a shoulder injury last year.

Yousuf Al Matrooshi, the 18-year-old swimmer who was also the UAE flagbearer at the opening ceremony, finished third in the 100m freestyle heats on Tuesday.

But his time (51.50) was not good enough to qualify for the next round.

And judoka Victor Scvortov (73 kg category) bowed out of the Games with a defeat in the round of 32 clash to Tommy Macias of Sweden (10s1-1s2) on Monday.