Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Bin Futtais, Scvortov crash out of Games

UAE shooter Saif bin Futtais bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics with a 24th place finish in the men’s skeet shooting competition on Monday.

Having scored 70 points (24, 23, 23) in the first three rounds on Sunday, Bin Futtais scored 47 points (23, 23) in the final two rounds on Monday to end the competition with 117 points.

Only the top six shooters qualified for the final round.

Meanwhile, UAE judoka will Victor Scvortov also crashed out of the Tokyo Games.

Scvortov round of 32 clash to Tommy Macias of Sweden (10s1-1s2) in the men’s 73 kg category.

On Tuesday, swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi will make his Olympic debut in the pool when he competes in the 100-metre freestyle event.

Ivan Remarenco, bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships, will participate in the over 100-kg event. He will take on Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash on Thursday.

In the track and field competition, UAE sprint star Hassan Al Noubi will run in the 100-metre heats on Saturday (July 31). Al Noubi has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level.

Meanwhile, Hamed Alrousi, UAE’s international volleyball referee, has officiated in two matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games so far, the UAE National Olympic Committee confirmed. Alrousi is the only Arab volleyball referee at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.