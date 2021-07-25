Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Bin Futtais needs a strong finish; Scvortov faces Macias in judo tomorrow

Bin Futtais and the 29 other shooters in the event will compete in the final two rounds of the qualifying stage on Monday

UAE shooter Saif bin Futtais scored 70 points (24, 23, 23) in the first three rounds of the qualifying stage of the men’s skeet shooting competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Bin Futtais and the 29 other shooters will return to the shooting range on Monday for the final two rounds in the qualifying stage.

Frenchman Eric Delaunay and American Vincent Hancock -- both on 75 points – are currently sharing the top spot in the qualifying round.

Bin Futtais, currently in 27th place, needs his best form on Monday to qualify for the final round.

A gold medallist at the 2015 Larnaca World Cup, Bin Futtais has had a trophy-laden career at the Asian level, winning seven medals, including three golds.

Having already represented UAE in the 2016 Rio Olympics Games, the 47-year-old shooter knows Tokyo is his last chance to become an Olympic medallist.

While Bin Futtais will resume his battle in the shooting range on Monday, UAE judoka will Victor Scvortov also open his campaign in Tokyo.

In the men’s 73 kg category, Scvortov will take on Tommy Macias of Sweden in a round of 32 clash.

Scvortov, an accomplished performer on the international stage, has won bronze medals at the 2014 World Judo Championships and the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Ivan Remarenco, bronze medallist at the 2014 World Judo Championships, will participate in the over 100-kg event. He will take on Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash on Thursday.

Swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi will make his Olympic debut in the pool when he competes in the 100-metre freestyle event on Tuesday.

In the track and field competition, UAE sprint star Hassan Al Noubi will run in the 100-metre heats on Saturday (July 31). Al Noubi has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level.

Hamed Alrousi, UAE’s international volleyball referee, has officiated in two matches at the Tokyo Olympic Games so far, the UAE National Olympic Committee confirmed. Alrousi is the only Arab volleyball referee at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.