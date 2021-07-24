Tokyo Olympics: Teenagers cause upsets, Thai flyweight queen nabs gold
The Spaniard had beaten the odds with a 33-2 win in the quarterfinals over China’s two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu
On a day of many upsets, Thailand’s taekwondo flyweight queen Panipak Wongpattanakit did not disappoint in the end, winning her first Olympic gold by a hair on Saturday to add to her two world championships.
In the final bout, Spanish 17-year-old Adriana Cerezo Iglesias was seven seconds away from gold when a 2-point body kick from Panipak reversed a 1-point lead, sending her crumpling on the mat in tears.
“I have a lot of mixed feelings right now,” Cerezo Iglesias, who has never won a world championship, said. “I was in the final and could fight, I was really in the game at my first Olympics.
“But the gold is what I came for and what hurts is the way I lost it. I gave her a chance to win and she’s really good, she took it. She deserves it,” she said of the Rio bronze medallist.
The Spaniard had beaten the odds with a 33-2 win in the quarterfinals over China’s two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu - twice her age at 34 - who’s dream of a historic third gold medal was shattered with the defeat.
Wu had also lost in the quarter-final in Rio, triggering her decision to retire. She had then returned in 2019 and had endured a gruelling tournament schedule to rack up enough points to qualify for Tokyo 2020.
“This is my last Olympic Games and that’s really hard for me,” Wu said. “I have already retired once and now I am retiring again.”
With form hard to judge coming into the Games after most international competitions were wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, another teenager - in the men’s -58kg category - also came out of nowhere to reach the final and win silver.
Tunisian 19-year-old Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi looked set to be minted as the next “one-to-watch” as he reached the final, where he ultimately met his match in Italy’s Vito Dell’aquila, who took the gold.
Jendoubi breezed to a surprise victory over Solomon Demse in the quarter-finals with a 23-point gap, then went on to beat top-ranked gold medal favourite Jang Jun of South Korea, who took one of the two bronze medals.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long ...
Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Bach, both masked, clapped the athletes ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women lose track after...
The Dutch took lead through Maria Verschoor in the sixth minute but... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Teenagers cause upsets, Thai...
The Spaniard had beaten the odds with a 33-2 win in the quarterfinals ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan Super League to be held in Jan-Feb...
The tournament is usually held during February and March every year READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: 3 months since travel was...
Many have been separated from their families, while some have had to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Paramedics help woman deliver baby at home
The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,507 cases, 1,455 recoveries, 3...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
23 July 2021
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Friday