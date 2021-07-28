Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from all-around gymnastics
The US federation said a decision on whether Biles would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation
Defending champion Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final of the Olympic individual all-around gymnastics competition due to ongoing concerns over her mental health, USA Gymnastics confirmed on Wednesday.
"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said in a statement.
The US federation said a decision on whether Biles would compete in individual event finals would be taken following daily evaluation.
"Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals," USAG added.
Jade Carey will will replace Biles in the all-around final.
"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being," the statement said. "Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
Biles' decision to pull out of the all-around comes after her stunning withdrawal early in Tuesday's team final in Tokyo.
The 24-year-old superstar -- one of the faces of the Olympics -- abruptly scratched from the competition after one rotation citing mental health concerns.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from all-...
The US federation said a decision on whether Biles would compete in... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Blog: To bikini or not to bikini — Olympics ...
Is it mostly for the male gaze, or is the outfit actually helpful and ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: 16 new Covid-19 cases reported
Bringing the disclosed total to 169. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Stranded Indian students desperate to return
Technical issues lead the list of challenges, with students' ability... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19: Regions near Tokyo to seek emergency...
Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases on Tuesday, the highest since the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE aid accounts for 80% of global response
The UAE has dispatched a total of 2,154 tonnes of medical aid. READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai house prices accelerate at fastest pace...
The latest research report by global property consultancy Knight... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham
27 July 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Two sentenced to death for murder