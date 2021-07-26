Tokyo Olympics: Russian men win rare artistic gymnastics team gold
The Russians, competing under a neutral banner in Tokyo due to their doping suspension, last won the coveted men's team title in 1996
Nikita Nagornyy led the Russian team to men's artistic gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Defending champions Japan took silver and China the bronze.
The Russians, competing under a neutral banner in Tokyo due to their doping suspension, last won the coveted men's team title in 1996.
The outcome of the first title on offer at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre was in the balance until the final tumble on the floor.
China were within less than a point of the Rio silver medallists going into the sixth rotation, with Japan set for third.
But a brilliant last throw of the dice on the horizontal bars from Tokyo teenager Daiki Hashimoto, earning a high 15.100 points, jumped the 2020 Games hosts back into at least second.
With the temperature rising and pulses racing, Nagornyy chalked up his feet and took to the floor to try and get the Russian Olympic Committee team over the line.
And the world all-around champion pulled it off superbly, his score of 14.666 securing the ROC a memorable win.
They finished with a total of 262.500 points, with Japan on 262.397 and China with 261.894.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Diaz wins first ever ...
Diaz beat world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China to take the top... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's silver medallist Chanu...
Chanu is also former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic, Osaka cruise as women's ...
Djokovic hammered 14 aces and made just four unforced errors READ MORE
-
Cricket
Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav to join India...
Shaw and Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka playing a limited-overs... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai to explore new, high-speed ropeway...
Self-propelled cabins will move over ropes at speeds of up to 45km/hr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistani couple travels to UAE in nearly empty...
The Golden Visa holders were able to arrive back in the country... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Wife ordered to pay husband Dh8,100 for...
She was found guilty of causing marital discord between him and his... READ MORE
-
News
UAE helps Interpol rescue 430 human trafficking...
The international operation saw the involvement of 47 countries. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
25 July 2021
News
17 dos and don'ts for Indian expats in UAE