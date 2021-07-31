Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Elhakh wins gold in men's 96kg event

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on July 31, 2021
Fares Ibrahim Elbach of Qatar competes in the men's 96kg weightlifting event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday. — AP

Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze


Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting event and set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kg at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210731&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210739864&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 