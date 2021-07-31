Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Elhakh wins gold in men's 96kg event
Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze
Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won the gold medal in the men’s 96 kg weightlifting event and set an Olympic record of a combined lift of 402 kg at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
