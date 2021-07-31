Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Elbakh wins gold in men's 96kg event

Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze

Weightlifter Fares Elbakh shattered two Games records in Tokyo as he became Qatar’s first Olympic champion in history on Saturday.

The 2019 world silver medallist dominated the men’s 96kg, setting new marks for the clean and jerk (225kg) and total lift (402kg).

“I’m very honoured to have won a gold medal during these Olympics,” said Elbakh, 23. “I hope that my performance was all right during these Games.”

Venezuela’s Keydomar Sanchez took silver with Anton Pliesnoi finishing third. Elbakh attempted but failed a world-record 232 on his final lift.

Elbakh won Qatar’s sixth Olympic medal and second in weightlifting, after Saif Asaad’s 105kg bronze at Sydney 2000.