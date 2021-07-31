Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Elbakh wins gold in men's 96kg event
Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and Georgia’s Anton Pliesnoi claimed bronze
Weightlifter Fares Elbakh shattered two Games records in Tokyo as he became Qatar’s first Olympic champion in history on Saturday.
The 2019 world silver medallist dominated the men’s 96kg, setting new marks for the clean and jerk (225kg) and total lift (402kg).
“I’m very honoured to have won a gold medal during these Olympics,” said Elbakh, 23. “I hope that my performance was all right during these Games.”
Venezuela’s Keydomar Sanchez took silver with Anton Pliesnoi finishing third. Elbakh attempted but failed a world-record 232 on his final lift.
Elbakh won Qatar’s sixth Olympic medal and second in weightlifting, after Saif Asaad’s 105kg bronze at Sydney 2000.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India women's team makes maiden...
India will meet former champions Australia in their quarterfinal... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Qatar's Elbakh wins gold in men's ...
Venezuela’s Keydomar Vallenilla Sanchez won sliver and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Thompson-Herah breaks Flo...
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took the silver and Shericka Jackson won the... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's campaign ends with Al...
The sprinter thanked the country’s Olympic committee for... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE cases drop to new low in July
The month ended with just over 47,900 cases, dipping further from the ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise