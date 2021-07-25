Tokyo Olympics: Pope hopes Games 'sign of hope' in pandemic
The Games opened officially on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after being postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic
Pope Francis said on Sunday he hopes the Tokyo Olympics, which opened on Friday, will be a sign of hope and “universal brotherhood” during the coronavirus pandemic raging around the world.
“In this period of pandemic, let these games be a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit,” the pontiff said at the end of the Angelus prayer.
“May God bless the organisers, the athletes and all those who are collaborating for this great celebration of sport,” he told faithful gathered on Saint Peter’s Square.
The Games opened officially on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after being postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
