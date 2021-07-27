Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Moroccan boxer tries to bite opponent in defeat

AFP/Tokyo
Filed on July 27, 2021
New Zealand's David Nyika (right) punches Youness Baalla of Morocco during their heavyweight boxing match at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

Moroccan heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite David Nyika's ear during his defeat to the New Zealander at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was subsequently disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour, although he was already out of the Games anyway following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout.

A Tokyo 2020 statement called Baalla's actions "intolerable", saying that he "very clearly intended to bite the ear/face of his opponent in the third round of the bout".

Footage shows Baalla trying to bite Nyika's right ear as the two boxers hold each other.

Nyika, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist who has already fought as a professional, said: "He didn't get a full mouthful.

"Luckily he had his mouthguard in and I was a bit sweaty.

"I was bitten on the chest at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (2018), but come on man, this is the Olympics."




