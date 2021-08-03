Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins 200m to seal Olympic double
Thompson-Herah is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic golds
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic history in Tokyo on Tuesday, blazing to victory in the 200 metres to complete an unprecedented women's sprinting "double-double".
Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Olympics 100m and 200m gold medallist who successfully defended her 100m title on Saturday, bagged a record fourth individual gold after storming home in a blistering 21.53sec.
Namibia's Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81sec while the USA's Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87sec.
The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah's time was the second fastest in history after Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 21.34sec set at the drug-tarnished 1988 Seoul Olympics.
As well as becoming the first woman to claim a 100m-200m "double-double", Thompson-Herah is the only female track and field athlete to win four individual Olympic golds.
Thompson-Herah got off to a blistering start, building a lead off the bend which she never relinquished.
It looked as if Thomas and Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce would take the silver and bronze, but that duo were passed by a scorching finish over the final 20 metres from Namibian teenager Mboma who plundered silver.
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Jamaica's Thompson-Herah wins...
Thompson-Herah is the only female track and field athlete to win four ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: There is a danger if you change...
The former England captain opens up on Kohli's aggressive style of... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Brave bronze for American star...
Biles returned in medal-winning style after withdrawing from several... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Axelsen to celebrate his...
Axelsen was in Dubai to prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: ICA nod must for travel from...
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE clarifies criteria for Covid vaccine booster...
Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new...
The Indian Embassy in the UAE called the announcement "welcome news". READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’